A Graveside Service will be celebrated Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11:00 am at Lafayette Memorial Park for Edith L. Dupré, 90, who passed away Saturday, August 3rd, at her residence in Lafayette. Pastor Scott Adams will officiate. Edith was born August 29, 1928, in Echo, LA and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She worked as a salesperson for Hallmark Greeting Cards. Edith was an active and bright person that loved square dancing with family. She was a lover of gardening; it inspired her to be creative in her oil painting, of which she cherished. Her quilting and sewing skills were her most favorite of them all, sharing the beautiful and creative designs with those that were most dear to her. Most of all, Edith loved spending time with her family and friends. Edith is survived by her beloved husband, John Dupré of Lafayette; two daughters, Sherry Miller and her husband, Kenny of Orange Beach, AL and Sandi Martin and her husband, Carroll of Harrisonburg, LA; one granddaughter, Charisse Adams and her husband, Harry of San Antonio, TX; three grandsons, Ted Scott, II and his wife, Melanie, Jeb Bellard and his wife, Lindsey of Lafayette and Jarrod P. Bellard of Lafayette; three great-granddaughters, Gabriella Scott of Opelousas, Bella Dennis of San Antonio, TX and Lexi Dennis, also of San Antonio, TX; two great-grandsons, Elijah Scott of Opelousas and Jayden Bellard of New Iberia and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey P. and Bertie Lee Dupuy Brown. The family wishes to thank Grace Hospice and Palliative Care, LLC for the compassionate care given to Edith and her family.

