A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 10:30 am at Asbury United Methodist Church Chapel in Lafayette for Edmond Ellison Smith, Sr., 85, who passed away on Sunday, November 10th at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Asbury United Methodist Church in Lafayette on Wednesday, November 13th from 10:00 am until the time of service. Inurnment with military honors will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Susan Ferguson, Associate Pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church, will officiate. Edmond Ellison Smith, Sr. was born June 16, 1934, in New Orleans and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He attended LSU and graduated from Southwestern Louisiana Institute, now ULL, with a bachelor's degree in History. Edmond was a proud veteran and served as a Captain and pilot in the US Air Force during the Cold War and Cuban Missile Crisis. After his time in the service, Edmond worked in food service sales in the catering industry. During retirement, he most enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and pets and liked to watch LSU football and baseball, cook and garden. Mr. Smith was a member of the Methodist church in Lafayette. Edmond is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Sylvia Ann Savoy Smith, of Lafayette; his three children, sons Edmond E. Smith, Jr. and his wife Diana, of Highland Ranch, CO and Ives Scott Smith and his wife Carla, of New Iberia and one daughter, Rebecca S. Rutherford, of Lafayette; one sister, Jean Quellhorst and her husband Harold, of Isabella, MO; five grandchildren, Amanda R. Raatz and her husband Joe, Abby R. Castille and her husband Bryce, Keni-Lynn S. Goessl and her husband Jason, Kyle B. Smith and his fiance' Kennedy and Connor Smith and five great-grandchildren, Savannah Raatz, William Raatz, Cohen Goessl, Elliot Grace Goessl and Logan Goessl. The family wishes to thank dear friend Pauline Greene, Dr. Bradley Chastant and the staff of Lafayette General Medical Center and The Carpenter House at St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Edmond and his family; he was especially fond of NSI – Humana nurses Leslie and Jackie and thanks are expressed to them as well. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Edmond's name to the American Diabetic Association at P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215, 1-800-342-2383, www.diabetes.org or the at / , PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, 1-800-242-8721, www.heart.org. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. 