A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 for Mr. Edmund Patout. Born to Rose Marie Gonsoulin Patout and the late Gaston "Guy" Patout on September 23, 1958 in New Iberia, Edmund Patout, age 61 passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 9:51 am at his residence in St. Martinville. He loved spending time with his family and numerous friends playing pool and cooking in his cast-iron pots. He liked being outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also operated his own crawfish farm. Edmund is survived by his wife of 25 years Vicky Burbank Patout; his two children, Jed Michael Patout and wife Reagan, Drew Elliott Patout and wife Ashley all from Youngsville; siblings, Adrienne Patout of Boise, Lloyd Patout and wife Loretta of St. Martinville, Guy Patout and wife Sherry of Loreauville, Lilla Patout of St. Martinville, Tommy Patout and husband Noel of St. Martinville, Joe Patout and wife Kathlene of Loreauville; grandchildren, Jude Patout, Ava Patout, Audrey Patout, and Amelie Patout. He was preceded in death by his father Gaston "Guy" Patout. The family of Mr. Edmund Patout would like to express a very special thank you to Dr. George Cousin, Dr. Joseph Brierre, Dr. Jaffer Ajani, and the staff of MD Anderson and Lourdes Oncology Infusion Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Edmund Patout's name to MD Anderson Cancer Research Center. You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., (337) 369-6336, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 13 to Jun. 20, 2020.