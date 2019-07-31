Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Mae Picard Landry. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home-Maurice - Maurice 200 Chief H. Fred Road Maurice , LA 70555 (337)-898-1633 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Delhomme Funeral Home-Maurice - Maurice 200 Chief H. Fred Road Maurice , LA 70555 View Map Service 6:00 PM Delhomme Funeral Home-Maurice - Maurice 200 Chief H. Fred Road Maurice , LA 70555 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM Funeral service 10:30 AM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for Edna Mae Picard Landry, 88, who passed away on July 30, 2019. Reverend Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus, will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Readers will be Maureen Hebert and Jillian Johnston. Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum. Edna retired from the Vermilion Parish School Board where she taught for 30 years. She was a member of the Vermilion Parish Retired Teachers' Association as well as the State Association of Retired Teachers. Edna Mae, a resident of Maurice, was the daughter of the late Jill Picard and the former Elizabeth Vincent. She is survived by her children, Richard C. Landry and his wife, Susan, Patty Landry and Leah Broussard and her husband, Michael; and one grandson, Steven R. Landry. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Golden Landry and one sister, Velma Simon. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Scripture Service will be recited at 6:00 pm on Friday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday from 8:00 am until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Mark Landry, J.J. Landry, Glen Landry, Kevin Trahan, Brooks Simon, Kyle Simon and Stuart Simon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to the Maurice Volunteer Fire Department which was a favored organization of Golden and Edna. The family wishes to thank the Staffs of Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehab and Lafayette General Medical Center for their compassionate care. Personal condolences may be sent to the Landry family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019

