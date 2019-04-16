Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Menard Brasseaux. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Edna Menard Brasseaux, age 91, who passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Lafayette. Mrs. Brasseaux was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. Survivors include four daughters, Priscilla Taylor and her husband, Jessie, of Lafayette, Alice Faye Brasseaux of Lafayette, Lolly Leger and her husband, Terry, of Duson and Connie Brasseaux Abdelkader and her husband, Alladin, of Lafayette; two brothers, Davis Menard and his wife, Adelle, of Cankton and Leland "Joe" Menard of Kaplan; three sisters, Mary Isore Faul of Duson, Audrey Orutor of Rayne and Mona Goula of Carencro; one brother-in-law, Emery Hanks of Lake Charles; countless grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Easton Brasseaux; her parents, Edmond Menard and the former Emily Jagneaux; two sons, Harold Menard and Lee Ray Brasseaux; one daughter, Loretta Brasseaux Lapoint; one brother, Edward Menard; four sisters, Ida Robinson and her husband, Larry, Telsie McNeese and her husband, Chester, Emily Degeyter and her husband, Lester, and Goldie Hanks; and two brothers-in-law, Leroy Faul and Roy Orutor. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Blake Menard, Dicky Faul, Billy Leger, Allen Leger and Wayne Menard. Honorary pallbearers will be Shane Lapoint, Travis Lapoint, Davis Menard and Leland "Joe" Menard.

