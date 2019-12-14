Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Pedeaux Perret. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edna Pedeaux Perret 91 passed away at home on Friday, December 13, 2019. Daughter of the late Edna Gaiennie Pedeaux and Numa Pedeaux, Sr. Beloved wife of the late Roger J. Perret, Sr. Loving mother of Roger Perret Jr. (Maryann), Kenneth Perret, Marilyn Perret Gastineau (the late, Lucien) and Ricky Perret (Beth), and Myra Perret daugher-in-law. Survived by 13 grandchildren - Chad Perret (Noreen), Melissa Perret Cousin (Dan), Tina Perret Garwood (Paul), Troy Perret (Debbie), Cherie Gastineau Beshears (Jimmy), Dana Perret, Monique Gastineau McClendon (Richard), Adam Perret (Brittani), Amanda Perret Fuselier (Joe), Alex Perret, Lindsay Perret Decker (Kyle), Jordan Perret, Connor Perret, plus 18 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. She was born in New Orleans, raised in Lakeview, and was a longtime resident of Jefferson Parish. She went to St. Dominic Elementary School and graduated from Mt. Carmel Academy in 1945. She was a loving, compassionate, and gracious woman loved and admired by many, especially her family. Visitation will be held at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans on Friday, December 20 from 5:00 until 9:30 pm, and resume Saturday, December 21 from 9:00 – 11:00 am. Mass will be held at 11:00 am. Reverend Beau Charbonnet will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, New Orleans, LA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to a . The family would like to thank all the caring people who supported her and her family during her illness. They are particularly appreciative of the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who took excellent care of her.

