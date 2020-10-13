Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Evangeline Memorial Gardens for Edorsey Marie Duplechain, age 94, the former Edorsey Adams, who passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her residence in Sunset. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. Mrs. Duplechain, born March 22, 1926, was a native of Grand Coteau and a resident of Sunset. Edorsey was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be deeply missed. Survivors include one son, James Marion Duplechain and his wife, Thelma, of Houston, TX; three daughters, Barbara D. Sullivan and her husband, Larry, of Mobile, AL, Maxine Duplechain of Sunset, Dolores D. Broussard of Lafayette; a niece whom she raised as her own daughter, Iris Fernell, of Lafayette; ten grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren. two brother, Joseph C. Adams and his wife, Rosita, of Lafayette, Larry Adams of Houston, TX.; one sister, Mary Ann Adams of Sunset; She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Leslie Duplechain; her parents Peter Adams, Sr. and the former Lorena Savoie; three brothers, Joseph Louis Adams, Peter Adams, Jr. and Irving Adams; five sisters, Hilida Taylor, Pearl Moore, Eleanor Stewart, Evella Etienne and Thelma Davis. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests mask be worn at all times. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
