Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mr. Edward Benjamin Dubuisson, 72, who passed away on September 21, 2019 at Opelousas General Hospital. Msgr. Keith Derouen, Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church will conduct the funeral services. Edward graduated with honors from Tulane University with a law degree and then returned to his hometown of Opelousas to practice law with his uncle, James Dubuisson. He was active in numerous social organizations including the Preservationist Society and was associated with the Opelousas Little Theater and the Church Cemetery Tour. He enjoyed working with his partner Burnell Lemoine in many activities, including ACA in Lafayette, Lafayette Art Association, and Louisiana Crafts Guild. He especially loved writing his "column" in the Daily World; which focused on past landmarks and history that were written in his typical humorous and witty style. He is survived and will be missed by his siblings, Clelie Dubuisson Couvillon (Mark), Julie Dubuisson (Toby), Nicky Dubuisson Jr. (Jennifer); his partner of 31 years, Burnell Lemoine; his nephews, Mark Couvillon (Nikki), Jacques Couvillon (Leighann), Nick Dubuisson (fiancé Brittany Doyle); and one niece, Dr. Nancy Dubuisson Barker (Zach). He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholls Dubuisson Sr., Louise Dubuisson. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM.

