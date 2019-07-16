Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Charles Sr.. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Edward Charles Sr., age 67, who passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Elder Brian Charles and Elder Edward Charles Jr., his sons, will officiate at the services. Mr. Charles was a native of Carencro, where he lived most of his life. He also lived in Vinton for about 15 years. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro. He enjoyed watching Westerns and loved working with horses. Survivors include four sons, Edward Charles Jr. and wife, Showanna, of Carencro, Brian Charles and wife, Shantrelle, of Lafayette, Ryan Shelton and Brandon Shelton, both of Vinton; six stepchildren, Mona Solomon and husband, Virgil, Jonathan Bernard and wife, Heather, Albert Mouton III, and his wife, Dametria, Rachelle Bernard, Brian Bernard and wife, Charlotte, Kendrick Bernard and wife, Danielle; seventeen grandchildren; twelve step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Howard Charles and wife, Jollie, of Abbeville; four sisters, Lovina Charles, Bernadine Aggison, Eva Anthony and Audrey Bellard. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Rose Bernard Charles; his parents, Morris Charles and Eva Marie Colomb Taylor; one stepson, John Corey Bernard; six brothers, Raymond Taylor, L.J. Jackson, Charles Taylor, Leroy Charles, Carrol Taylor, Phillip Charles; and four sisters, Joyce Leiver, Berrel Jackson, Mary Ethel Charles and Mildred Castille. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday.

