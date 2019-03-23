Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward "T-Boy" Devillier. View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial for Edward "T-Boy" Devillier, age 78, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, in the St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville. Rite of Committal and interment will be in the St. Leo the Great Catholic Church Cemetery. Reverend Fr. Darren Eldridge will celebrate the Mass. Mr. Devillier, a resident of Opelousas, LA, died on Friday, March 22, 2019, at his residence. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time outdoors rabbit hunting, fishing, camping, and raising his animals especially tending to his cattle. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his sons, Joseph Evans "Pepper" Devillier and wife, Eva of Opelousas; and Brandon James Devillier and wife, Courtney of Opelousas; and his daughter, Janell Darby and husband, Mitchell "Mitch" of Opelousas. He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Kristyn Devillier ChiaVillier and spouse, Ella; Gavin James Devillier, Eric James Welch, Joseph Alvin "T-Blue" Devillier Jr., Allie Renee Devillier, Landon James Devillier, Lexie Marie Devillier, Blake Anthony Stelly and companion, Mindy Knott; Jake Meche and wife, Gabrielle; and Kathryn "Kathy" Joseph and husband, Chris; and fourteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Dearalee "Teda" Savoie Devillier; his son, Joseph Alvin "Blue" Devillier Sr.; his parents, Fred Devillier and Rose Noel Devillier; and five brothers. Visiting hours will be observed on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas. On Monday, visitation will continue from at 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A rosary will be prayed on Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at A Mass of Christian Burial for Edward "T-Boy" Devillier, age 78, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, in the St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville. Rite of Committal and interment will be in the St. Leo the Great Catholic Church Cemetery. Reverend Fr. Darren Eldridge will celebrate the Mass. Mr. Devillier, a resident of Opelousas, LA, died on Friday, March 22, 2019, at his residence. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time outdoors rabbit hunting, fishing, camping, and raising his animals especially tending to his cattle. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his sons, Joseph Evans "Pepper" Devillier and wife, Eva of Opelousas; and Brandon James Devillier and wife, Courtney of Opelousas; and his daughter, Janell Darby and husband, Mitchell "Mitch" of Opelousas. He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Kristyn Devillier ChiaVillier and spouse, Ella; Gavin James Devillier, Eric James Welch, Joseph Alvin "T-Blue" Devillier Jr., Allie Renee Devillier, Landon James Devillier, Lexie Marie Devillier, Blake Anthony Stelly and companion, Mindy Knott; Jake Meche and wife, Gabrielle; and Kathryn "Kathy" Joseph and husband, Chris; and fourteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Dearalee "Teda" Savoie Devillier; his son, Joseph Alvin "Blue" Devillier Sr.; his parents, Fred Devillier and Rose Noel Devillier; and five brothers. Visiting hours will be observed on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas. On Monday, visitation will continue from at 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A rosary will be prayed on Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337) 942-2638, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Funeral Home Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home

2845 S Union Street

Opelousas , LA 70570

(337) 942-2638 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close