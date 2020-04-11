A private graveside service will be held for Dr. Edward Dimmick Moise, Sr. at St. Landry Cemetery in Opelousas. Fr. James Brady will conduct the service. Dr. Moise, age 82, a resident of Opelousas, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Martha Schmidt Moise; his children: Edward, Jr. (Laura) of New Orleans, Ashley Darnall, (Lyle) of Columbia, SC, and Allison Hamada (Robear) of Metairie; his grandchildren: Elliott Darnall, Claire Darnall, Annabelle Hamada, Sophia Hamada, Madeleine Moise, and Lily Moise; his sister, Jane Ellen Williams (David); and many nieces and nephews. His parents, Edward Anthony "Pap" Moise and Irene Hollier Moise, preceded him in death. Pallbearers will be Lyle Darnall, Robear Hamada, Gordon Ryder, and Dr. Matthew Williams. Dr. Moise was born on August 8,1937, in Opelousas, Louisiana, where he resided with his parents and sister and graduated from Opelousas High School. He attended Loyola University in New Orleans and graduated from its dental school in 1961. Upon graduation, he served as an officer in the United States Navy for two years stationed at bases in Okinawa, Japan and the Great Lakes Naval Station in Illinois. Following his service, he established a dental practice in Opelousas. Two years later, he suspended his practice to attend Columbia University in New York where he received a Certificate in Orthodontics in 1966. He returned to Louisiana to practice orthodontics in Opelousas, Eunice, Ville Platte, Carencro, and Lafayette. Dr. Moise was a past president of the Louisiana Association of Orthodontics. He cared for and loved his patients for 30 years. Dr. Moise was also a founding member of the Board of Directors of First National Bank of Opelousas from 1973 until 1990. He was an avid outdoorsman: hunting, fishing, and vegetable gardening were lifelong pursuits. In the offseason, he was a tennis regular at the Opelousas Tennis and Swim Club and Indian Hills Country Club. He was a decades-long member of the Opelousas Rotary Club. Dr. Moise also served on St. Landry Catholic Church's Pastoral Council and was called to be a lector and choir member throughout his life. His commitment to his faith served as the foundation for the exemplary life he led. Aside from his contributions to his community, Dr. Moise's joyful spirit impacted the lives of all who knew him. His unbridled enthusiasm for life and endless optimism were an inspiration to all. Those who wish to remember Dr. Moise in a special way are encouraged to make a gift to St. Landy Catholic Church. Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020