Funeral services for Edward Green, 97, will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Cross Point Church, with Pastor Kenny Flaming officiating. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery in Erath. Visitation will be held Saturday August 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of services. Edward Green was born in Lafayette in the Roaring 20s and was a resident of Erath. Affectionately, he was known as "Pop," "PaPop," or "Mr. DaBue." He and his wife reared fifteen children. He loved working on various types of appliances, machines, and engines. Mr. Green was a humorist; he enjoyed telling corny jokes and sharing wisdom while spending time with his beloved family. Edward enjoyed baseball, and his favorite team was the Atlanta Braves. In the 1950s and 1960s, he played and competed in local and district baseball tournaments. Mr. Green was a pioneer and provider to his family. He did everything from share-crop farming to working at The Rice Mill, to Salvage, and later retirement. He took pride in lawn care, farming, and had a knack for repairing and restoring. Pop was a loving husband, father, and a true friend to all. He was a man of faith and accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. Pop always conversed around having ethical values, morals, integrity, and conducting oneself in "Doing the right thing!" His legacy lives on in the hearts and lives of his family, friends, and the local community. French was his first language, and English was his second. He could switch back and forth with ease, and may this heritage forge forward into the next generation. Surrounded by his family, Edward Green humbly answered the call of the Lord in the comfort of his daughter's home on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years Lulda Wiltz Green, his children Martin Green (Phyllis), Scottie Green (Rachel), Randy Green (Linda), Betty Green Campbell, Margaret Green Pomier, Shirley Green Campbell (Donald Sr.), Linda Green, Brenda Green Brailey, Dorita Green Cole (Willard), Juanita Green Perro, Leona Green Antoine (Harold), Veronica Green, and Gustavia Green; and two grandsons who were like his sons, Joshua B. Pomier, and Rev. Tobias Green of San Antonio, Texas. He is also survived by fifty-one grandchildren and sixty-two great-grandchildren; and his beloved sister, Beatrice Boudreaux; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sons Norris Green, Sr. and Loveless Green Sr., his parents Honoré Green and Mary O'Brien-Green; and his siblings Lodgie Gilbert, Austin Green, Clarence Jean Green, Lena Viltz, Elda Guidry, Junior Gilbert, and Joyce Richard. Pallbearers: Nathan Green, Jonathon Cole, Joshua Pomier, Jacob Green, Darson Brailey, Jr., Loveless Green Jr, and Caleb Green. Condolence may be sent to the Green family at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
