A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Edward J. Hebert, 76, will be public and held at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Father Donald Bernard officiating. Visitation and a recitation of the rosary by Eucharistic Ministers Linda and Larry Thibodeaux will be private at David Funeral Home in Abbeville. Mass will be public at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. Edward Joseph Hebert 76 born April 9, 1944. He passed away on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette. He recently became a resident of AMG, Acute Care at Park Place in Lafayette. Married to his beautiful deceased wife Shirley Lange Hebert, they were blessed to celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2015 before she passed away with a 95% attendance with both sides of their family. The couple loved to follow Cajun bands and loved two stepping music. Mr. Hebert won many dance competition in his younger days and the couple also enjoyed playing bingo together every chance he got. He loved his Saints football and was a baseball coach in his younger years and lived to take his son fishing and girl's crabbing. Mr. Hebert was an usher at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Abbeville. He retired with Air Logistic Helicopter Company after 20 years of service, before being diagnosed with Parkinsons. Mr. Hebert had been battling Parkernism for the last 15 years being diagnosed, then misdiagnosed and removed off of all meds for the last few years to live a good full life with many good memories with his family. The shutdown of nursing home from family visiting him and not being able to do in-house visits contributed to his death. The family is thankful he did not have Corona Virus but the shutdown did contribute to his death. He is survived by his children, Brenton Hebert of Erath, Donna Leblanc and fiancé Chris Broussard, Sharon Belaire and her husband Scott Belaire of Abbeville, Daughter Kimberly Potier and her husband David Potier of Maurice; his loving grandchildren who cared for, loved and spoiled their handicap grandfather for many years. Being blessed some were in medical field to assist his needs at many times were Mark Leblanc, CNA, Tiffany Leblanc Meaux, NP, Eric Hebert, Elmo Leblanc, Austin Belaire, Ashton Belaire, Isabella Potier, great-grandchildren Madeline Meaux and Mason Meaux; his siblings, Anna Lou Touchet, Anna Belle Rost, Claudia Frederick, Elva Jane Hebert and Pappia Dell Trahan and brother Claude Hebert; and godchild, Annette Rost Payne. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years Shirley L. Hebert; his parents, Evence and Louise Campbell Hebert; his sister, Verna Mae Hebert; and his son, son in-law Mark Leblanc, Sr. Serving as pallbearers will be Brent Hebert, Elmo Leblanc, Austin Belaire, Ashton Belaire, Scott Belaire, Kenneth Touchet, and Joe Lange. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be DavidPotier, Chris Brousssard, Mark Leblanc Jr., Eric Hebert, Kevin Touchet, and Troy Frederick. The family wishes to thank Dr. Cormier in the ICU rooms at Our Lady of Lourdes who lifted the restrictions for his children to be with him for the last few hours of his life. The family also thanks AMG Acute Care at Park Place, all the nursing staff who FaceTimed his children daily with updates and cared for him the last few weeks with keeping him comfortable and assisted in medical care. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
In order to keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. David Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-3777, 2600 Charity St., will be handling the arrangements.