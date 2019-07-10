Funeral Services for Mr. Edward Kennedy on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 3:00 PM at David Funeral Chapel with Fr. James Nguyen officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date. Family request visiting hours be observed on Friday, July 12, 2019, beginning at 10:00 AM until time of service at 3:00 PM. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be conducted at 2:00 PM by family members. A native of Jeanerette and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Edward Kennedy, age 70, was born to William and Irene Arceneaux Kennedy on December 5, 1948. He passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 6:25 PM at Lafayette General Hospital. Edward enjoyed hunting, fishing, trolling and growing his vegetable garden. Edward is survived by his wife of 49 years, Emilda Broussard Kennedy of New Iberia; two daughters, Debre Kennedy, Christina Kennedy: one sister, Peggy Landry and husband James of Jeanerette; two brothers, Ronald Kennedy of Jeanerette, Russel Kennedy of Albuquerque, NM; two sisters-in-law, Linda Yoder of New Iberia, Dorothy Landry of New Iberia; one grandson; Nicholas Landry of New Iberia and two brothers-in-law; Edmond Broussard and wife Margie of New Iberia and Bill Broussard and wife Susan of New Iberia. The Kennedy family wishes to express they're thanks to the Nurse of Iberia Medical Center and Lafayette General especially George and Kinsley. He is preceded in death by his parents William A. and Irene Arceneaux Kennedy. You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter Street, 337-369-6336 is handling arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 10 to July 12, 2019