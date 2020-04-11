A Private Graveside Service will be held for Edward W. Lastrapes at Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas, LA. Monsignor Keith Derouen will conduct the service. Mr. Lastrapes, age 95, a native of Opelousas, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home. Mr. Lastrapes final wishes were that his obit read "I loved God, country, family and friends. I have made every effort to be worthy of the promise of Christ, and hope that I have come close". Mr. Lastrapes will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Mistric Lastrapes; sons, Robert "Bob" Lastrapes and wife, Anne of Youngsville; Jim Lastrapes and wife, Peggy of Opelousas, John Lastrapes and wife, Colleen of Missouri City, TX, and Jeff Lastrapes and wife, Penny of Broken Arrow, OK; daughters, Amelie Breaux of Lafayette, Ann "Tooks" Rolke of Carencro and Janie Bol and husband, Jeff of Denver, CO; sister, Alice Carlin of Lafayette; 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Hevrard "Lulie" Lastrapes; brother, Harold Lastrapes, Jr.; sisters, Francis Mistrot, Betty Lastrapes and Jeanne Lastrapes. Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020