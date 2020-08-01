A private memorial service will be held at a later date for Mr. Edwin George "Nookie" Buteau, Jr., age 81. Mr. Buteau passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Iberia Medical Center. A native of Jeanerette and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Buteau, was the owner of B and B Construction for 20 years. He was respected and well known AKC registered Beagle trainer and owner of 49 champions. He was the past president of the Teche Beagle Club in New Iberia. His pride and joy was his first champion Beagle "Mr. Ed". Edwin had a love of baseball and enjoyed coaching little league, colt league, and loved playing softball. In his younger days, he enjoyed boxing and later in life, he loved tending to his vegetable garden. He loved to watch MLB games on TV and was an avid Dodgers fan. He also enjoyed watching LSU sports, the LA Lakers and the Cleveland Browns. He enjoyed the simple life and will be missed by many. He is survived by his children, Rocky Buteau and wife Michelle of New Iberia, Randy Buteau and wife Ann of Georgetown, TX, Troy Buteau and wife Cheryl of New Iberia, Kay Breaux and husband Brian of New Iberia, Lindsey Dugas and husband Dwayne of New Iberia, Emily Rodrigue and husband Ronnie of Youngsville, Bailey Buteau of New Iberia; 27 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and one on the way; one great-great-granddaughter; two brothers, Raymond Buteau and wife Dee of New Iberia, Rickey Buteau and wife Faye of Jeanerette; one sister, Audrey Derouen of Jeanerette; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Edwin Buteau, Sr. and Marion Legnon Buteau; daughter, Amanda Racheau; brothers, Allen Buteau, Lambert Buteau, Howard Buteau, Curris Buteau, and Ray Buteau; and his companion for the last 28 years, Deborah Simpson. The family would like to thank the doctor and nursing staff at Iberia Medical Center for the care and compassion shown to their father. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
