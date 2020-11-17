A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Effie Martin Roy, who died peacefully Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:22 p.m. at Acadia General Hospital at the age of 82. Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. She was a devoted wife and mother of six children. She is survived by four daughters, Debra LaCombe and her husband Shelton of Iota, Denise Bearb and her husband Larry of Crowley, Annette Ritter of Anahuac, TX, Savanna Cashi and her husband Mark of LaPorte, TX; one son, Keith Roy and his wife Anna Lee of Egan; 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; her brother, Maurice Martin, Jr. of Lake Arthur. Mrs. Effie was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Lee Perry Roy; her daughter, Christine Duhon; her parents, Maurice Martin, Sr. and Lucy Dupuis Martin; her sister, Evelyn M. Landry; her brothers, Ray Lee Martin, Sr. and Jules Martin. Mrs. Roy was a devout Catholic, Eucharistic Minister and Lector. She was a member of Knights of Columbus Council #5499 Ladies Auxiliary, Ladies Altar Society at Immaculate of Mary, and Woodmen of the World. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Ward, Blake Bearb, Shawn Bearb, Justin Roy, Johnny Sonnier, and Logan Aguillard. The family requests memorial contributions be sent to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church or American Cancer Society
in Mrs. Roy's memory. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.
In keeping with the Louisiana mandate mask will be required while visiting the funeral home and attending church services. Please maintain social distancing at the funeral home and church. Arrangements have entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.