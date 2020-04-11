Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine Marie Manuel Newman, 69, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her residence in Lafayette. Elaine was born May 1, 1950, in Eunice and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She graduated from Basile High School and went on to attend McNeese State University, obtaining a bachelor's degree. Elaine worked as a teacher for 35 years. She was a parishioner of St. Basil Catholic Church in Judice. Elaine loved life. She was an avid tennis player for more than 40 years. At events, Elaine was always her husband's social butterfly, never missing the chance to dance and visit with their many dear friends. Most of all, she loved spending time with her loving family. Elaine is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Stephen Ray Newman of Lafayette; her mother, Gertie Louise Lantz Manuel of Basile; two children, her daughter, Stephanie Paige Chamberlain and her son, Derek Ray Newman, both of Lafayette; two grandchildren, Jordan Christopher Dorsey and Hailey Nicole Grossie; two great-grandchildren, Brantley Christopher Dorsey and Caiden Michael Dorsey; two brothers, Stanley Keith Manuel and his wife, Rachel of Lafayette and Steve Kent Manuel and his wife, Trisha of Eagan; two sisters, Brenda Gayle Miller and her husband, Russell of Lake Charles and Judith Ann Hayden and her husband, James of Eunice and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Eldon T. Manuel and her sister, Kathy Manuel Shuff. The family wishes to thank Dr. Kevin R. Hargrave and the staff of Hope Hospice for the compassionate care given to Elaine and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Elaine's name to the by mail at 128 Demanade Blvd., Bldg. 4, Ste. 109, Lafayette, LA, 70503, by phone at 800-272-3900 or online at Elaine Marie Manuel Newman, 69, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her residence in Lafayette. Elaine was born May 1, 1950, in Eunice and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She graduated from Basile High School and went on to attend McNeese State University, obtaining a bachelor's degree. Elaine worked as a teacher for 35 years. She was a parishioner of St. Basil Catholic Church in Judice. Elaine loved life. She was an avid tennis player for more than 40 years. At events, Elaine was always her husband's social butterfly, never missing the chance to dance and visit with their many dear friends. Most of all, she loved spending time with her loving family. Elaine is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Stephen Ray Newman of Lafayette; her mother, Gertie Louise Lantz Manuel of Basile; two children, her daughter, Stephanie Paige Chamberlain and her son, Derek Ray Newman, both of Lafayette; two grandchildren, Jordan Christopher Dorsey and Hailey Nicole Grossie; two great-grandchildren, Brantley Christopher Dorsey and Caiden Michael Dorsey; two brothers, Stanley Keith Manuel and his wife, Rachel of Lafayette and Steve Kent Manuel and his wife, Trisha of Eagan; two sisters, Brenda Gayle Miller and her husband, Russell of Lake Charles and Judith Ann Hayden and her husband, James of Eunice and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Eldon T. Manuel and her sister, Kathy Manuel Shuff. The family wishes to thank Dr. Kevin R. Hargrave and the staff of Hope Hospice for the compassionate care given to Elaine and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Elaine's name to the by mail at 128 Demanade Blvd., Bldg. 4, Ste. 109, Lafayette, LA, 70503, by phone at 800-272-3900 or online at act.alz.org. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.