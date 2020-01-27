Guest Book View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Jules Catholic Church on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM, for Mrs. Elaine S. Hamilton, 93, who peacefully passed away, while surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum. Reverend Dan Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church, in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Visitation will be held in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a recitation of the rosary at 6:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 8:00 AM until the time service at 10:00 AM. Survivors include her daughter, Karen Jambon and her husband Kerry of Ashville, NC; her son, Carl T. Hamilton and his wife, Debra of Lafayette; her grandchildren, Tony Jambon, Kyle Jambon and his wife Meredith, Jamie Shell and her husband Steve, Todd Jambon and his wife Mary, Jill Beaullieu and her husband Teddy and Brad Hamilton and his wife Rebecca; she has 12 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Nell Landry and Georgette Carbo and her husband Ernest; her brother in law Fred Aultman. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over fifty years, Mr. John "Ham" Hamilton; her parents, Mr. Alfred and Mrs. Leah Sommers; her sisters, Anna Lee Mier and Susan Aultman. Education was a top priority to Elaine. She was honored to have tutored many young students as well as helping multiple adults earn their GEDs. She was also very proud to call her six grandchildren college graduates. Elaine blazed the trail for women in the workforce, holding a leadership role at the Texas Pipeline Company for thirty years. Upholding the honor of pallbearers will be Brad Hamilton, Teddy Beaullieu, Randy Hamilton, Ralph Mier Jr., Mel Lutgring and Glen Carbo. Honorary Pallbearers will be Matt Latiolais.

