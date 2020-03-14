Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Vincent Faulk. View Sign Service Information Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville 209 South St. Charles Street Abbeville , LA 70510 (337)-893-4661 Visitation 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville 209 South St. Charles Street Abbeville , LA 70510 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville 209 South St. Charles Street Abbeville , LA 70510 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 9:45 AM Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville 209 South St. Charles Street Abbeville , LA 70510 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Elaine Vincent Faulk, 82 who died Friday, March 13, 2020 at at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Leroy Community Cemetery, with Fr. Louis Richard officiating. Pallbearers will be Jude Faulk, Ryan Faulk, Chris Faulk, Jonathon Duhon, David Faulk, and Carl Vincent. Elaine is survived by her husband of 61 years, Hubert Faulk; two sons, Jude Faulk and his wife Valerie of Meaux, and Ryan Faulk and his wife Joell of Lafayette; daughter, Sharon Duhon and her husband Shane of Meaux; eleven grandchildren, Desiree Romero, Christopher Faulk, Alicia Nicklas, Jonathon Duhon, Morgan Sowers, Aimee Latiolais, Stephanie Picard, David Faulk, Kate Faulk, Madeline Picard, and Emily Faulk; and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Advey Vincent and the former Beulah Hebert; two daughters, Stehanie Ann Faulk and Susan Faulk Picard; sister Irene Duplantis and husband Howard; and a brother, Hampton Vincent and wife Anna Mae. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, March 16, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church. The family would like to offer a special thanks to, Elaine's CNA's, for the wonderful care given to her over the years, Kimmy Abshire, Denease Curry, Libbye Wimbly, and Paulette Levine; and the entire staff at Lourdes Hospice, especially, Gary Godeaux, Cindy Darby, and Katlyn Viator. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net. All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020

