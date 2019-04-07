Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Cuccio Premeaux. View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Eleanor Cuccio Premeaux, 87, who died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 7:14 p.m. at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley. Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. Mrs. Premeaux is survived by one daughter, Mary P. Stromboe and her husband Richard of Slidell; two sons, Steven C. Premeaux and his wife Lisa of Crowley, Barry Premeaux and his wife Venus of Lafayette; one brother, Charlie Cuccio of Crowley; 8 grandchildren, Dustin Stelly, Ellen S. White, Anthony Stromboe, Steven C. Premeaux, Jr., William Lucien Premeaux, Angelica P. David, Braedon Premeaux and Kaden Premeaux; 4 great-grandchildren, Dax Stelly, Caroline Stelly, Aubrey David and Carter David. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucien J. Premeaux; her parents, Anthony and Sadie Molica Cuccio; four sisters, Catherine C. Taylor, Rose C. Bourgeois, Vivian C. Laborde and Lucille Cuccio; two brothers, Anthony Cuccio and Frank Cuccio. Pallbearers will be Dustin Stelly, Anthony Stromboe, Steven C. Premeaux, Jr., William L. Premeaux, Breadon Premeaux and Kaden Premeaux. The family wishes to thank Dr. Paul Stringfellow, the staff of Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Lamm Hospice for their care, love and support of Mrs. Premeaux and her family these last few years.

301 N. Ave. F

Crowley , LA 70526

