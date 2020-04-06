Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elgie Mae 'Jimmie' Lafleur. View Sign Service Information Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home 2845 S Union Street Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-942-2638 Send Flowers Obituary

Elgie Mae "Jimmie" Lafleur of Prairie Ronde, La. passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020. Elgie was born on November 21, 1923 in Eunice, La. to Ariel and Pauline Savoie. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jean, her husband Dr. Nathan C. Lafleur, and one son, Dr. Richard G. Lafleur. "Jimmie" led a full life; the Mother of five boys, she was never one to turn down an adventure. She went hunting, fishing, and flying. She piloted her own aircraft, and was a member of the 99's, a women's pilot organization. She took up art after her boys were grown and was an active member of the art associations in Opelousas and Lafayette. She was a member of the Sumi E Society of America. She won many awards for her art. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Lois Lafleur of Mandeville, La.; sons Claude A. Lafleur (Susan) of Baton Rouge, La., Dr. John C. Lafleur (Mary Ann), of Mobile, Al., Thomas C. Lafleur (Pat), of Melborne, Fl., and Dr. Phillip C. Lafleur (Yvette), of Lafayette, La.; and her sister, Patricia Oubre of Eunice, La. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. The family would like to express their gratitude to her at-home caregiver Shirley Ceasar, to the wonderful staff at Landmark of Baton Rouge and Lifesource Hospice. Private Graveside services and Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Chapel Cemetery in Prairie Ronde. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the . Due to the current events, a memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at Elgie Mae "Jimmie" Lafleur of Prairie Ronde, La. passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020. Elgie was born on November 21, 1923 in Eunice, La. to Ariel and Pauline Savoie. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jean, her husband Dr. Nathan C. Lafleur, and one son, Dr. Richard G. Lafleur. "Jimmie" led a full life; the Mother of five boys, she was never one to turn down an adventure. She went hunting, fishing, and flying. She piloted her own aircraft, and was a member of the 99's, a women's pilot organization. She took up art after her boys were grown and was an active member of the art associations in Opelousas and Lafayette. She was a member of the Sumi E Society of America. She won many awards for her art. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Lois Lafleur of Mandeville, La.; sons Claude A. Lafleur (Susan) of Baton Rouge, La., Dr. John C. Lafleur (Mary Ann), of Mobile, Al., Thomas C. Lafleur (Pat), of Melborne, Fl., and Dr. Phillip C. Lafleur (Yvette), of Lafayette, La.; and her sister, Patricia Oubre of Eunice, La. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. The family would like to express their gratitude to her at-home caregiver Shirley Ceasar, to the wonderful staff at Landmark of Baton Rouge and Lifesource Hospice. Private Graveside services and Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Chapel Cemetery in Prairie Ronde. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the . Due to the current events, a memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.