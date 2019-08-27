Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eli James Landry. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Eli James Landry will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road Broussard, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 9:30 AM until time of religious services at 10:30 AM. Immediately following services Eli will be laid to rest in Baby Land at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery in Lafayette, LA. Our little angel Eli James Landry born February 2, 2019 was called back to heaven on the morning of Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He passed peacefully at home with his loving parents Chris Landry and Nadia Bourgeois by his side. Baby Eli was truly a joy to everyone who met him. He touched the hearts of those who came in contact with him. Anyone who spent time with him could not help but fall in love with his sweet, inquisitive little demeanor. Eli James was born a fighter and he fought hard to be here with us for the six months. Every moment we had with him was truly a blessing that will never be taken for granted. He was so beautiful and so smart. He was a happy, playful baby with a smile so big and infectious that you could not help but smile back at him. We will truly miss everything about our sweet baby boy. From your feisty little personality to you old soul, full of wisdom and strength beyond your time. We are eternally grateful to God for allowing us to be chosen as Eli's earthly family. You are so very loved Eli James Landry. You will forever be in our hearts. Our beautiful little angel. Eli leaves in God's care his loving mother Nadia Bourgeois and devoted father Chris Landry; maternal grandparents Tanya "Nina" Labbe of Franklin, LA, Raphael Bourgeois of Paterson, LA and Stephen "Pap" Brown; paternal grandparents Freddie Glover and Nora Glover of Carencro, LA; godparents Lacey Labbe, Michaela Chaney and Ahmad Chaney. Eli also leaves footprints on the hearts of many aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. The family would like to say a special THANK YOU to Maddie's Footprints for their assistance to the family to allow us to lay our Eli to rest in such a memorable and beautiful way. Also to the Cathedral of St. John for their help with burying Eli on such Holy grounds. And to everyone who has prayed for our family during our time of sorrow-THANK YOU. Your many acts of kindness have not gone unnoticed.   www.lafuneralservices.com Eli James Landry and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019

