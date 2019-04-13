Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elia Huguet. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at a 2:30 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Elia Huguet, age 92, the former Elia Quebedeaux, who passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her residence in Opelousas. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington. Deacon Sammy Diesi of St. Landry Catholic Church will officiate at the services. Mrs. Huguet was a native of Grand Coteau and a resident of Opelousas, where she owned and operated her own beauty shop for over 30 years. She was a parishioner of St. Landry Catholic Church and she and her husband also attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where they were married. Elia was a wonderful cook, with her chicken stew and gumbo being among her family's favorites. She also enjoyed sewing and crocheting. Survivors include two sons, John Glenn Huguet and his fiancée, Donna Bourgogne, of Sunset, and Terry James Huguet and his wife, Sandra, of Opelousas; one brother, Emile Quebedeaux of Houston, Texas; two sisters, Helen Lanclos of Opelousas and Beulah Ann Amy of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Alicia Huguet Giardina and her husband, Charlie, Kimberly Huguet Ball and her husband, Wayne, all of Birmingham, AL, Rachel Huguet Dugas and her husband, Mitchell, of Pensacola, FL, and Jordy Huguet and his wife, Adrianne, of Opelousas; ten great-grandchildren, Thomas Miller, Melody Dugas, Joseph Dugas, James Dugas, Chase Giardina, Peyton Giardina, Madeline Ball, Madelyn Huguet, Presley Huguet and Amelia Huguet; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Leroy Joseph Huguet; her parents, Luce Quebedeaux and the former Beulah Ann Moran; a brother, Berchman Quebedeaux; a sister, Anna Bell Stelly and her husband, Easton; a brother-in-law, Verlon Lanclos; and a sister-in-law, Jean Quebedeaux. A rosary will be prayed by Ms. Ethel Landreneau at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Monday from 8:30 a.m. until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Terry Huguet, Glenn Huguet, Jordy Huguet, Larry Huguet, Larry Quebedeaux and Mitchell Dugas. Honorary pallbearers will be Peter Caviness and Keith Latiolais. The family of Mrs. Huguet would like to extend their sincere and heartfelt appreciation to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Grace Hospice and Palliative Care as well as her caregivers, her good friend, Carla Aucoin and O'Donna Morace. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at a 2:30 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Elia Huguet, age 92, the former Elia Quebedeaux, who passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her residence in Opelousas. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington. Deacon Sammy Diesi of St. Landry Catholic Church will officiate at the services. Mrs. Huguet was a native of Grand Coteau and a resident of Opelousas, where she owned and operated her own beauty shop for over 30 years. She was a parishioner of St. Landry Catholic Church and she and her husband also attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where they were married. Elia was a wonderful cook, with her chicken stew and gumbo being among her family's favorites. She also enjoyed sewing and crocheting. Survivors include two sons, John Glenn Huguet and his fiancée, Donna Bourgogne, of Sunset, and Terry James Huguet and his wife, Sandra, of Opelousas; one brother, Emile Quebedeaux of Houston, Texas; two sisters, Helen Lanclos of Opelousas and Beulah Ann Amy of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Alicia Huguet Giardina and her husband, Charlie, Kimberly Huguet Ball and her husband, Wayne, all of Birmingham, AL, Rachel Huguet Dugas and her husband, Mitchell, of Pensacola, FL, and Jordy Huguet and his wife, Adrianne, of Opelousas; ten great-grandchildren, Thomas Miller, Melody Dugas, Joseph Dugas, James Dugas, Chase Giardina, Peyton Giardina, Madeline Ball, Madelyn Huguet, Presley Huguet and Amelia Huguet; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Leroy Joseph Huguet; her parents, Luce Quebedeaux and the former Beulah Ann Moran; a brother, Berchman Quebedeaux; a sister, Anna Bell Stelly and her husband, Easton; a brother-in-law, Verlon Lanclos; and a sister-in-law, Jean Quebedeaux. A rosary will be prayed by Ms. Ethel Landreneau at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Monday from 8:30 a.m. until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Terry Huguet, Glenn Huguet, Jordy Huguet, Larry Huguet, Larry Quebedeaux and Mitchell Dugas. Honorary pallbearers will be Peter Caviness and Keith Latiolais. The family of Mrs. Huguet would like to extend their sincere and heartfelt appreciation to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Grace Hospice and Palliative Care as well as her caregivers, her good friend, Carla Aucoin and O'Donna Morace. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas

4708 I-49 Frontage Rd.

Opelousas , LA 70570

(337) 407-1907 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close