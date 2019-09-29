Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elias J. "E.J." Bodin. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Visitation 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM Funeral service 10:00 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be conducted for Elias J. ""E.J."" Bodin, 92, at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Garrett Savoie officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Mausoleum with Military Graveside Rites Conducted by the New Iberia Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM and resume on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM. The rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Tuesday at 7:00 PM by the Men's Rosary Group. A native of St. Mary Parish and a resident of New Iberia, E. J. passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 6:00 PM at his residence. He retired with Loomis after many years of employment. He was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the U. S. Army, while in the military he worked in post office. He enjoyed gardening, football, all sports and watching western movies. He is survived by his sons, Byron Bodin, Wayne Bodin both of New Iberia, Neal Bodin and his spouse Barbara of Murphy, N.C., Robby Bodin and his spouse Amy of Cade, Joey Bodin and his spouse Samantha of Jeanerette and Don Bodin and his spouse Keith of Springdale, Arkansas and his daughter, Cris Bodin of Sulphur and eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Glory Anna LeBlanc Bodin; his father, Saul Bodin and his mother, Hilda Haynes Bodin; his brother, Gerald Bodin and his sisters, Flavia Sanchez, Amy Clements and Dorothy ""Dot"" Migues. Serving as pallbearers will be Don Bodin, Robby Bodin, Joey Bodin, Neal Bodin, Byron Bodin and Kenneth Bodin. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Ben Bodin. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019

