Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elise Arceneaux Savin. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Cornerstone Cowboy Church Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life will be conducted for Elise Arceneaux Savin, 84, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 10:00 am at Cornerstone Cowboy Church with Pastor Andy Starks officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of service. A native of Weeks Island, LA, Elsie passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 3:20 am at Iberia Manor North. A very faithful member of Cornerstone Cowboy Church and her life was focused around her church life. She was the owner of a Gift Craft Shop in the late 70's before she began as a hotshot truck driver with Howard Trucking and Acme. She is survived by her three children; Sharon Savin "Jai Jai" O'Nellion of New Iberia, Mandy Savin Grissom of New Iberia and Andrew J. "Andy" Savin, Jr. and his wife Cyd of Jeanerette; grandchildren, Dean P. Ray, Clint Comeaux, Micah Yarborough, Holly Sue Savin Dupuis and Evan Savin; four great-grandchildren; one great-great grand and she will be remember by her many close friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Savin Kelly; parents, Harry Arceneaux, Sr. and Irene Pichoff Arceneaux; brothers, Karl J. Arceneaux and Tony Arceneaux; sisters, Juanita Arceneaux and Elizabeth "Betty" Arceneaux. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at A Celebration of Life will be conducted for Elise Arceneaux Savin, 84, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 10:00 am at Cornerstone Cowboy Church with Pastor Andy Starks officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of service. A native of Weeks Island, LA, Elsie passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 3:20 am at Iberia Manor North. A very faithful member of Cornerstone Cowboy Church and her life was focused around her church life. She was the owner of a Gift Craft Shop in the late 70's before she began as a hotshot truck driver with Howard Trucking and Acme. She is survived by her three children; Sharon Savin "Jai Jai" O'Nellion of New Iberia, Mandy Savin Grissom of New Iberia and Andrew J. "Andy" Savin, Jr. and his wife Cyd of Jeanerette; grandchildren, Dean P. Ray, Clint Comeaux, Micah Yarborough, Holly Sue Savin Dupuis and Evan Savin; four great-grandchildren; one great-great grand and she will be remember by her many close friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Savin Kelly; parents, Harry Arceneaux, Sr. and Irene Pichoff Arceneaux; brothers, Karl J. Arceneaux and Tony Arceneaux; sisters, Juanita Arceneaux and Elizabeth "Betty" Arceneaux. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close