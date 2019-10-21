A Celebration of Life will be conducted for Elise Arceneaux Savin, 84, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 10:00 am at Cornerstone Cowboy Church with Pastor Andy Starks officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of service. A native of Weeks Island, LA, Elsie passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 3:20 am at Iberia Manor North. A very faithful member of Cornerstone Cowboy Church and her life was focused around her church life. She was the owner of a Gift Craft Shop in the late 70's before she began as a hotshot truck driver with Howard Trucking and Acme. She is survived by her three children; Sharon Savin "Jai Jai" O'Nellion of New Iberia, Mandy Savin Grissom of New Iberia and Andrew J. "Andy" Savin, Jr. and his wife Cyd of Jeanerette; grandchildren, Dean P. Ray, Clint Comeaux, Micah Yarborough, Holly Sue Savin Dupuis and Evan Savin; four great-grandchildren; one great-great grand and she will be remember by her many close friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Savin Kelly; parents, Harry Arceneaux, Sr. and Irene Pichoff Arceneaux; brothers, Karl J. Arceneaux and Tony Arceneaux; sisters, Juanita Arceneaux and Elizabeth "Betty" Arceneaux. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019