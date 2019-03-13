Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elise Foreman Steiner. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro for Elise Foreman Steiner, age 88, who passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Readers will be MaryLynn Monic and Debra Barfield. Mrs. Steiner was a native of Rayne and resident of Lafayette. She enjoyed gardening and bingo. Mrs. Steiner was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family. Survivors include one son, Stuart John Steiner of Judice; two daughters, Mona Lynn Steiner of Lafayette and Milissa Ann Steiner of Breaux Bridge; eight grandchildren, James Stelly, Katharine Stelly, Kyle Steiner, Keith Steiner and his wife, Kristen, Kade Steiner and his wife, Brooke, Kaci Bergquist and her husband, Nathan, Kalin Menard and Avery Balfa; twelve great-grandchildren, Faith, Jordan, Trey, Kaylee, Ana, Kavin, Randy, Olivia, Kaisley, Cohen, Andre and Parker; three brothers, Rufus Foreman and his wife, Loretta, of Sunset, Junuis Foreman and his wife, Audrey, of Lafayette and Randall Foreman and his wife, Joyce, of Abbeville; and two sisters, Evelyn Constantine of Duson and MaryLynn Monic and her husband, Shelton of Kaplan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvoid J. Steiner; her parents, Robertson Foreman and the former Claudia Abshire; and one brother, Gilford Foreman. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Nathan Bergquist, Kyle Steiner, Keith Steiner, Kade Steiner, Jordan Stelly and James Stelly. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Stat Home Health, St. Joseph Hospice and her caregiver, Roxanne Keele.

