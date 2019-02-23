Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elise Gauthier Abshire. View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata for Elise Gauthier Abshire, 77, who passed away Friday at Resthaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lake Charles. Fr. Joseph Tran, pastor of St. Lawrence Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Tuesday from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. She is survived by one son, Michael Abshire and his wife, Robin of Lake Charles; two sisters, Eva Guidry of Crowley, and Alzina Gauthier of Kenner; two grandchildren, Lane Abshire and his wife, Meagan of Kaplan, and Kristen Abshire of Lake Charles; and five great-grandchildren, Parker Abshire, Tucker Abshire, Bentley Rivere, Baylen Rivere, and Shyann Abshire. Mrs. Abshire is preceded in death by her husband, Bernice Abshire; her parents, August and Edna LeBlanc Gauthier; six brothers; five sisters; and two great-grandchildren, Kaloni and Haven Abshire. Pallbearers will be Lane Abshire, Jeff Leonards, Chris Coleman, Lenny Ward, Kyle Williams, and Jude Leonards. The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Aertker and his staff, Vickie, Joyce, Melinda, and Shelly with Brighton Bridge Hospice; especially Charlie and Mona Ward; and numerous family and friends for all the care, compassion, and kindness provided to Mrs. Elise and us as a family. Condolences may be sent to the family by A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata for Elise Gauthier Abshire, 77, who passed away Friday at Resthaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lake Charles. Fr. Joseph Tran, pastor of St. Lawrence Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Tuesday from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. She is survived by one son, Michael Abshire and his wife, Robin of Lake Charles; two sisters, Eva Guidry of Crowley, and Alzina Gauthier of Kenner; two grandchildren, Lane Abshire and his wife, Meagan of Kaplan, and Kristen Abshire of Lake Charles; and five great-grandchildren, Parker Abshire, Tucker Abshire, Bentley Rivere, Baylen Rivere, and Shyann Abshire. Mrs. Abshire is preceded in death by her husband, Bernice Abshire; her parents, August and Edna LeBlanc Gauthier; six brothers; five sisters; and two great-grandchildren, Kaloni and Haven Abshire. Pallbearers will be Lane Abshire, Jeff Leonards, Chris Coleman, Lenny Ward, Kyle Williams, and Jude Leonards. The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Aertker and his staff, Vickie, Joyce, Melinda, and Shelly with Brighton Bridge Hospice; especially Charlie and Mona Ward; and numerous family and friends for all the care, compassion, and kindness provided to Mrs. Elise and us as a family. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley. Funeral Home Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley

301 N. Ave. F

Crowley , LA 70526

337-783-3313 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close