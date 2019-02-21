Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elisha Guidry. View Sign

Elisha Guidry was born on February 9, 1967 to Elizabeth Walter and the late Michael Garcia in Yonkers, New York. She relocated to Miami, Florida where she met her husband Brian Guidry. After living briefly in Albany, New York, they relocated to Louisiana. She loved gardening, crafts, cooking with Brian and traveling on their many adventures. She had great affection for her puppies Quinten, Remy, Olivia and Maverick. Elisha was an avid reader who enjoyed mystery novels and other genres. Most recently she was broadening her spiritual journey by reading the teachings of the Dalai Lama. She and Brian took great joy in listening and dancing to their favorite music and watching classic movies. Her greatest joy was providing and sharing a happy and culturally enriched home with the love of her life Brian. Their home was decorated with many family photos, crafts, and mementos of their trips, near and far. Elisha departed this life on February 18, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband Brian of Arnaudville, LA; her mother Elizabeth Walter (Robert Santangelo) of Middletown CT; her sister Meshell Garcia (Cathleen Casey) of Watervliet, NY. She is also survived by her Aunt Sandee and Uncle Carlos Sotomayor and her grandmother Lillian of Miami, FL. She leaves behind Brian's family; father-in-law John Guidry, bother Robert Guidry (Annette), sisters Lori LaPorte (Glen), Leslie, and Becky Marks (Wayne) and 8 nieces and nephews. Elisha is preceded in death by her father Michael Garcia, her paternal grandfather Miguel Garcia, cousin Eric Olsen, maternal grandmother Martha Walter and maternal grandfather Joseph Walter, Aunt Marie-Louise Walter-Scull and cousin Kristina Dent. To honor Elisha and in appreciation for the care, love and compassion given to us by the St. Joseph's Hospice The Carpenter House, please send donations to St. Joseph Hospice Foundation 17732 Highland Road., Suite G, Box 241 Baton Rouge, LA. 70810.

