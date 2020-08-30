A Mass of Christian Burial for Elita Ruth Mergist Landry, 85, will be at 11:00 AM Monday, August 31, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Bill Melancon officiating. Interment will follow Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. Visitation will in David Funeral Home of Erath Monday, August 31, 2020 9:00 AM until service time with a rosary at 10:00 AM. Elita Mergist Landry, known to all as "Ruth", was born a twin, on Marsh Island in May of 1935. She was a resident of Erath and passed away after a 7 year battle with Alzheimer's Disease, at her residence on Saturday August 29th, surrounded by her loving family. Her husband of 67 years, her 6 children, 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild were her world. She had a love of life and people, was admired, and loved by many, as she spent her life serving others. Ruth, a devout Catholic, was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Daughters in Erath and shared her faith as a catechism teacher for years. She was also a member of the Henry Busy Bees, a group of homemakers who participated in many community events associated with the Vermilion Association for Family and Community Education, Inc. Ruth was employed by Vermilion Parish School Board as a bus driver for 20 years. She enjoyed decorating for and celebrating every holiday with her grandchildren, looked forward to lots of laughs with her monthly pokeno group and monthly get togethers with her EHS Class of '53 high school best friends, had a passion for cooking, baking, writing, and reading anything she could get her hands on. She loved tulips, working cross word puzzles, and watching all murder mystery TV shows. Ruth was most dedicated to and adored her family above all. She is survived by her husband of 67 years; Calvin Louis Landry of Erath, son; Brandon Louis Landry and companion Demi of Erath, daughters; Vanessa Granger and husband Patrick of Abbeville, Lorraine Broussard and husband Joe of Abbeville, Robin Foreman of Erath, Rachel Hoffpauir of Erath, and Allison Migues and husband Shane of Erath, brothers; Adam Benny Mergist and wife Dorothy of Erath and Bradley Mergist and wife Barbara Erath, sisters; Connie LeBlanc and husband Francis of Henry and Genevieve Touchet and husband Timothy of Delcambre, 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; Adam and Eunite Hebert Mergist, brother; Paul Sullivan Mergist, sisters; Emily Mergist, Georgia Mergist and Annette Benoit, son-in-law Joel Hoffpauir and a grandchild. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Diabetes Association
