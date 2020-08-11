Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers – Bertrand for Elizabeth Ann Tidwell, 80, who passed away on August 10, 2020. Reverend David Trosclair will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery in Bastrop, LA on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Elizabeth was the oldest of two children and was a lifelong member of the Baptist Church. She became an LPN in 1975 and worked for over 20 years at Hickory Manor Nursing Home in Bastrop. She moved to Lafayette in 1995 and worked in the Nursing Home Industry until retirement. Elizabeth loved to read and crochet. She was the oldest of 14 grandchildren. Elizabeth, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Leon Degges and the former Maggie Dollar. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Palumbo and her husband, Vincent; son, Mark Tidwell; grandchildren, Ryan Chesney, Murphi Helmstetter, Bob Tidwell, III and his wife, Christine, Sofia Palumbo, Vincent Palumbo, III, and Tessa Palumbo; great- grandchildren, Piper Tidwell, Olivia Chesney, and Olivia Helmstetter; one brother, Dan Degges and his wife, Bridgette. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bob B. Tidwell, Jr. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 9:00 am until the time of service. Personal condolences may be sent to the Tidwell family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.