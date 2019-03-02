Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Anne Shamp Smith. View Sign

A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Elizabeth Anne Shamp Smith, who passed peacefully in Lafayette on February 28, 2019. Father Gary Schexnayder will be the celebrant of the Mass. The ashes of she and her beloved husband of 52 years, Merlin C. Smith Jr., are to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Elizabeth was born in Mount Morris, NY on October 5, 1942 to Warren Shamp and Mary Dixon. At 18, she moved to Orlando, FL where she attended Jones Business College and was honored by being selected as a contestant in the Miss Orlando Beauty Pageant. Here she met the love of her life, Merlin. They lived the Air Force life and started a family while being stationed in Illinois, Oahu, HI, and finally settling in Vienna, VA for 24 years. The couple re-retired to her husband's hometown of Lafayette, LA in 2003, where she found a passion for business and finance at an unexpected time in life. Elizabeth was an avid writer of poetry and journaling. Yankee-born and meant to be in the south, she never met a stranger. She was charming, witty, a loving daughter, devoted wife, nurturing mother and proud grandmother (Nana) who was generous beyond measure. In her free time she enjoyed family, genealogy and her beloved shelties. She is survived by her three daughters, Catherine Anne Smith of Ashburn VA, Carolyn Smith-Hallam of Lafayette, Corryn Smith Taylor and son-in-law, Michael Taylor of Lafayette; one grandson, Kristopher Hallam; three granddaughters Caitlyn Smith Guarnera, Sienna and Camille Taylor, as well as her sweet sheltie, Dolly. The family requests that visitation be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, and resume on Thursday morning at 8:00 am until the time of service. A rosary will be prayed on Wednesday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to of America, Arc of Acadiana, and ASPCA. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337-706-8941 is in charge of arrangements.

2424 North University Avenue

Lafayette , LA 70507

