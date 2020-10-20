1/1
Elizabeth "Beth" Broussard
1950 - 2020
Funeral Services will be conducted for Elizabeth "Beth" Broussard on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at David Funeral Home Chapel in Loreauville located at 118 Main Street with Deacon Christopher Doumit officiating the services. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum on Harold Landry Road. The family requests visitation to be observed on Thursday, October 22, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Elizabeth "Beth" Broussard a native of New Iberia and life-long resident of Loreauville was born to Linoel P. and Lillian Hernandez Barrilleaux on September 25, 1950. Elizabeth "Beth" Broussard, age 70, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 9:55 p.m. at Iberia Manor South Nursing Facility. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Denise B. Viator (Jeffery) of Loreauville, her son, Keith J. Broussard of New Iberia; grandchildren, Joshua Girouard (Kassie) of Loreauville, Hunter Viator, Hayley Viator; and 8 great-grandchildren. Serving as Pallbearers are Keith Broussard, Josh Girouard, Hunter Viator, Dickie Broussard, and other family members. She is preceded in death by her husband Clyde J. Broussard and her parents Linoel "Dud" P. and Lillian Hernandez Barrilleaux. The family of Ms. Broussard would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for all their loving care and support of their mother. A Very Special Thank you to Howard Valls, Tracy Valls, and Joyce Metz for caring for our Mom. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 South Main St. 337-229-8338 is in charge of arrangements.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
09:00 - 02:00 PM
David Funeral Home - Loreauville
OCT
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
David Funeral Home - Loreauville
