A cherished mother of three, Elizabeth (Betty) Busch Miller, died peacefully at her home Sunday, April 19. She was 71. Betty was the youngest of three children born in Lafayette, Louisiana to Mr .Henry Busch Sr., and Jean Johnson Busch. Betty graduated from Lafayette High School and earned a BS in Education from LSU, where she became a member of her beloved sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma which lasted her lifetime. "Miss Betty", also known as Bebe, was considered by many to be one of South Louisiana's most gracious ladies. Starting out as Lafayette's Sugar Queen, was a past Queen Evangeline of Lafayette, and passed her Lafayette Mardi Gras legacy down to all six of her granddaughters. She would continue on as an elegant, welcoming hostess, known for her humor; and a beloved friend to many. Betty was an accomplished interior designer and was prominent in many Baton Rouge organizations, including the Junior League. But her greatest talent was the gift of laughter. Betty loved all things southern, including Galatoires, LSU football, back porches, camellias, magnolias, good jokes and her lazy dogs. She was a fashion icon with her beautiful smile, signature sunglasses and red lipstick. She treasured her lifetime of friendships and will always be remembered as genuine and loyal friend to many. Survivors include a daughter, Amanda Mercer Miller Callaghan, her husband David , and their children Elizabeth and Smith Callaghan of Charlottesville, Virginia; two sons Britain Street Miller, his wife Emily and their two daughters Taylor and Tori Miller of St. Francisville, Louisiana and William James Miller,his wife Jennifer and their daughters Stella, Mercer, and Julia Miller of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; two brothers, Henry William Busch(Annette) of Lafayette, and Brit Busch (Ellin) also of Lafayette, two sisters-in-law (Annette Busch and Ellin Busch, Lafayette) and numerous beloved nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. A memorial will be held when Covid-19 relents. She will be interred with her parents at Lafayette Memorial Park. Her heart and spirit will be immeasurably missed by her friends and family.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.