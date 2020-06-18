Funeral services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Elizabeth H. Douet, age 81, the former Elizabeth Huval, who passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her residence in Arnaudville. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. Mrs. Douet, affectionally known as Liz, was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her passions were caring for her kids, fishing and cooking. Survivors include her husband of sixty-two years, John G. Douet of Arnaudville; one son, Randy Douet and his wife, Juanita, of Punta Gorda, FL; two daughters, Cindy D. Trahan and her husband, Carl, of Lafayette and Jackie D. Babineaux and her husband, Russell, of Cade; seven grandchildren, Nicholas Douet, Erik Douet, Melanie Buell and her husband, Jake, Kim Senegal and her husband, Chris, Amanda Denais-Comeaux, Jessica Babineaux and Jonathon Babineaux; and five great grandchildren; and one sister, Suzanne Stelly of Arnaudville. She was preceded in death by one son, Chris Douet; her parents, James P. Huval and the former Edith Darby; and one sister, Sophie Knott. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:30 a.m. Friday until service time on Friday. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care and her caregivers for their kindness and support. Pallbearers will be Randy Douet, Russell Babineaux, Carl Trahan, Erik Douet, Benjamin Knott and Danny Stelly, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Nicholas Douet and Jonathon Babineaux. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.