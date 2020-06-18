elizabeth H. Douet
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Elizabeth H. Douet, age 81, the former Elizabeth Huval, who passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her residence in Arnaudville. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. Mrs. Douet, affectionally known as Liz, was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her passions were caring for her kids, fishing and cooking. Survivors include her husband of sixty-two years, John G. Douet of Arnaudville; one son, Randy Douet and his wife, Juanita, of Punta Gorda, FL; two daughters, Cindy D. Trahan and her husband, Carl, of Lafayette and Jackie D. Babineaux and her husband, Russell, of Cade; seven grandchildren, Nicholas Douet, Erik Douet, Melanie Buell and her husband, Jake, Kim Senegal and her husband, Chris, Amanda Denais-Comeaux, Jessica Babineaux and Jonathon Babineaux; and five great grandchildren; and one sister, Suzanne Stelly of Arnaudville. She was preceded in death by one son, Chris Douet; her parents, James P. Huval and the former Edith Darby; and one sister, Sophie Knott. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:30 a.m. Friday until service time on Friday. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care and her caregivers for their kindness and support. Pallbearers will be Randy Douet, Russell Babineaux, Carl Trahan, Erik Douet, Benjamin Knott and Danny Stelly, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Nicholas Douet and Jonathon Babineaux. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
08:30 AM
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Rosary
09:30 AM
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis Regis Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Arnaudville
224 Main Street
Arnaudville, LA 70512
(337) 754-5725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved