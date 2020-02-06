Guest Book View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rosary 6:00 PM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Pius X Catholic Church Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Betty" Jeanne Baquet Bares peacefully passed on February 4, 2020 surrounded by many of her beloved children and grandchildren. She was born in Alexandria, LA to George and Georgina Baquet. In her early childhood, they moved to Breaux Bridge where she lived through high school. She was a proud 1954 graduate of St. Bernard Catholic High School where she graduated Valedictorian. During high school, she played basketball and played the organ at church. Betty had a mind made for science and pursued and attained a degree in Microbiology in three years from Southwestern Louisiana Institute (SLI), which is now known as UL. She was a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society while in college. After graduation, she taught Agronomy for one year at SLI. From there she went on to work in the laboratory at the Hamilton Medical Group. In 1962, she married Allen Ray Bares at St. Bernard Catholic Church. They settled in Lafayette and together created a beautiful family of eight children. Betty was right by Allen's side as he served in the Louisiana State Legislature for 20 years. They had a devoted, loving marriage of 46 years. They were happiest at meals around the table, playing cards with their children, listening to Cajun music, reciting family prayers and spoiling their grandchildren. God blessed her with many gifts such as a lovely alto voice and the ability to play piano by ear. Spontaneous piano performances and sing-a-longs were common occurrences. With Chorale Acadienne, she sang before Pope Benedict XVI. She performed for 50 years with the St. Pius X Choir. She was one of the founders, benefactors and fundraisers for the Lafayette Symphony and a member of the Mad Hatters group. She frequently visited nursing homes where she entertained with the musical Clown Ministry. Betty had a passion for food, and she lovingly shared her gift of cooking with many people in the community, including the elderly, those in mourning and others in need. Feeding others was her way of showing her love. She was a devout Catholic and lived to serve the Lord and her community. She was a parishioner at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Her passion for her faith led her to be very involved in the parish. She was a dedicated participant in many St. Pius community activities: the St. Pius Choir, Parish Board, Women's Guild, the Pius Senior Organization, Adoration, Come Lord Jesus and St. Elizabeth Seton Rosary group. She was also actively involved in the planning and building of the St. Pius X school and new church. She loved her Theresians group whose devotion to Mary and the Rosary was an important part of her life. Within the community she served on the Bishop Service Appeal Committee, regularly cooked for the Carmelite nuns and Seminarians and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi. She was a Eucharistic Minister serving Holy Communion to home bound individuals, various nursing homes and Women's and Children's Hospital. What a beautiful life in service to the Lord's work! She is survived by her eight children and their spouses; Camille and Jim Massie, Dr. Jude and Dr. Anne Walker Bares, Jeannine and David Martin, John Bares, Michelle and Eric Tober, Jacques Bares, Allen II and Tanya Cambre Bares and Elizabeth and Patrick Mackie and her 20 grandchildren; Olivia, Larkin and Elise Massie, Isabella, Alexander and Walker Bares, Georgina, Samuel, Noah and David Martin, Eleanor, William and Luke Tober, Grace and Lilly Bares, Allen III, Gerald Brooks and Cambre Bares and Isaac and Lucille Mackie and her brothers; Dr. George Baquet and Paul Baquet. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years Allen Ray Bares, her parents George and Georgina Baquet and her sister Margerite Baquet Rees. The family wishes to thank her many doctors and caretakers for their kindness and compassion; Dr. Juan Perez, Dr. Bradley Chastant, Dr. Rapheal Higginbotham, Dr. Micheal Dibbs, Dr. James Dobbs, Dr.Rochelle Duplechin, Hope Hospice, Kindred at Home and Griswold's Home Care. Visitation will be held at Martin & Castille's - SOUTHSIDE location on Sunday, February 9 from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM and on Monday, February 10 from 8:00 AM until time of services. A Rosary, led by the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Rosary Group of St. Pius, will be prayed Sunday at 6:00 PM in Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church with entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Reverend Paul Patin, S.J., will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conduct the services. Lectors for the Mass will be Olivia Massie, Eleanor Tober, Larkin Massie, and Georgina Martin. Prayers of the Faithful will be led by Grace Bares, Lilly Bares, Isabella Bares, and Elise Massie. 