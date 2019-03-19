Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Lorine Cuneo. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Elizabeth Lorine Cuneo, age 89, the former Elizabeth Roland, who passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Magnolia Estates in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Pastor Luther Burney, assistant pastor of First Baptist Church in Lafayette, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Cuneo was a native of Florida and a lifelong resident of Carencro. She retired with J. C. Penney Department Store in Lafayette after sixteen years of service. Survivors include four children, James Reynolds and Steve Reynolds of Breaux Bridge Terry Inzerella and her husband, James, of St. Martinville, and Mark Allen Cuneo and his wife, Annette of Lafayette; eight grandchildren, Tara Lee, Chelsie, Steven Wayne, Amy Lynn, Tony James, Michel Nichole, Mac and Matthieu; thirteen great grandchildren; one great-great-great grandchild; one half-sister, Barbara Burrell of Los Cursus, NM; one sister-in-law, Wanda Roland; and one niece, Sonnie Robinson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Luther Roland and the former Florence Whitten; one son, Rickey Reynolds; one brother, Bud Roland; one sister, Betty Lou Kirksner; and one grandson, Michael Lee Reynolds. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 12:00 p.m. Thursday until service time on Thursday.

