Memorial Services will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Elizabeth Zart Clement, 82, who died Monday, August 5, 2019 at 5:50 a.m. at The Ellington in Rayne. Mrs. Clement was a native of Fort Madison, IA and longtime resident of Crowley. She owned/operated Maison D'Zart Gallery in Crowley. She was a past member of the St. Michael Church Parish Council, St. Michael Church Mixed Choir and Attakapas Study Club. Fr. Brent Smith , Parochial Vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The Family requests Visitation from 12:15 p.m. Thursday to service time with a rosary being recited at 12:30 p.m. Private inurnment will be in Estherwood Memorial Cemetery. Mrs. Clement is survived by one daughter, Katherine R. Clement of Crowley; one son, Leo M. Clement and his wife Sarah Romero Clement of Red Oak, TX; one sister, Dr. Ann Lopez of Hope Mills, NC; six grandchildren, Joshua Lambert, Asheton Lambert, Emma Lambert, Olivia Clement Black, Zoe Clement and Caroline Clement; one great-grandchild, James Black; and four Godchildren, Dr. Ann Lopez, Sophia Lopez, Joshua Lambert, and Emma Lambert. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Clement; her parents, Leo Zart and Madeline Malloy Zart; two sisters, Joyce Williams and Debbie Barlow. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.