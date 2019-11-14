Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella Mae Thierry Barker. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (920 S. Broadway St., Jennings, LA 70546) for Ella Mae Thierry Barker, age 96, who passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery. The Rev. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Iota will officiate at the services, concelebrated by the Rev. Jude Fernando, TOK, pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Jennings. Mrs. Barker was a native of Jennings and resident of Carencro. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Jennings where she was Eucharistic Minister and on the finance committee, was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and the Frank Thibodeaux American Legion Post 520. Mrs. Barker was currently a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro. She loved to cook, bake and sew. Mrs. Barker was a loving and nurturing woman who assisted families in the neighborhood by watching children after school, caring for the sick and visiting the homebound. Her generous heart will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Survivors include her children, Judy Stevenson of Opelousas, Barbara Johnnie and her husband, Melvin, of Carencro, Frank Barker, Jr. and his wife, Theresa, of Grand Coteau and Quinten Barker and his wife, Carolyn, of Jennings; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; six great, great grandchild; three sisters, Theresa Frugie of Beaumont, Marceline Lewis and her husband, Dewey and Shirley Guillory and her husband, Joseph, all of Lake Charles; two sisters-in-law, Ada Belle Daniel and Estelle Thompson; and her Godchildren, Sherman Rideaux, Pam Jones and Betty Jean Campbell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Barker, Sr.; her father, Octave Thierry; her mother, Alma Pitre Theirry; four brothers, John, Felix, Mitchell and Herbert Thierry; and eleven sisters, Octavia Daniel, Margaret Gauthier, Edna Odoms, Edmonia Guidry, Sedonia Handy, Alma Rideaux, Alta Thierry, Irma Thierry, Effie Williams, Lucy Campbell and Pearl King; one grandson, Douglas Johnnie; one son-in-law, Raymond Stevenson; and her step-mother, Celestine Thomas Thierry. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at (920 S. Broadway St., Jennings, LA 70546) from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (920 S. 