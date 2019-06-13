Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella Mae Thomas. View Sign Service Information Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-1193 Viewing 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Philadelphia Christian Church Lafayette , LA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Philadelphia Christian Church Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ella Mae Thomas, August 19, 1967 - June 3, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00AM at Philadelphia Christian Church in Lafayette, for Ms. Ella Mae Thomas who passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery following the funeral. Ella Mae Thomas was born August 19, 1967 to the late Yvonne Thomas Byrd and Morris Byrd Sr. in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ella was baptized at an early age and rededicated her life to Christ in 2001. Ella was raised in Brusly, La where she completed her education at Brusly High School in 1986. In 1999, Ella relocated to Lafayette, La. She served as supervisor at The University of Louisiana Lafayette Union Hall. Ella loved everybody, especially her family. Her genuine, kind-hearted spirit impacted the lives of so many others; for so many people adored and loved Ella. On June 3, 2019, God declared that Ella's labor on this earth was finished, so he took her in his arms and lead her to his heavenly gates. Ella leaves to cherish her memories: her long-time devoted companion Morris Miles; a blended family of children-5 sons, Brent Thomas, Brandon Thomas (Denise), Byron Thomas, Quinton Johnson, Jr., Anthony Mouton; 5 daughters, Jamie Champ, Shameska Miles, Shana Miles (Robinique), Eboney Sumling, and Kimberly Martin; 22 grandchildren; Taliyah, Brent Jr., Brenden, Karleigh, Elijah, Byron Jr., Kenzy, Jeanie, Michaelynn, Mikayla, Sharnelle, Amir, Amiree, Malia, Morrisa, Malia, Jamyrea, Janiya, Jalysia, Jamal, Jalyn, and Jalyncia; 2 sisters, Joyce Gay (Carlton) and LaSonya Byrd (Wayne); 3 brothers, Morris Thomas, John Thomas, and Morris Byrd (Shemicka); 4 aunts, Catherine Georgetown, Loraine Randall, Louise Weams, and Shirley Davis; 1 uncle, William Rogers Sr (Nora Lee) and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members. Ella was preceded in death by her parents Yvonne Thomas Byrd and Morris Byrd Sr.; 1 brother, Donald Ray Thomas; 1 son, Morris Stovall; 1 sister-n-law Erica Thomas; maternal and paternal grandparents; god parents, 10 aunts and 3 uncles. The family asks that viewing be observed between the hours of 9:00AM and 11:00AM at Philadelphia Christian Church in Lafayette on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 13 to June 15, 2019 