Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 1:30 PM in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, for Ella Rose Hebert Duplechien, age 81, who passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, Rector, will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass. Lectors will be Jude Matherne and Leigha Howell. Giftbearers will be Demi Duplechien, Mia Duplechien, Talon Duplechien, Kendra Deville, Leigha Howell and Kiisha Cooper. On April 28, 1938, Ella was born in Arnaudville, Louisiana to Regist Hebert and the former Rose Guidry. She was a graduate of Cecilia High School Class of 1956. She married her high school sweetheart and they reared their family in Lafayette. Her heart was in her kitchen as she loved cooking, baking and making Christmas candies and seeing the smiles of family and friends when they received their sweet treats. She was a beloved and devoted wife, daughter, sister, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all her family and friends. She leaves wonderful memories with her loving husband of 61 years, Russell Duplechien; two sons, Blaine Duplechien, and Nicky Duplechien (Paige); six grandchildren, Shawn Duplechien, Ty Duplechien, Cole Duplechien,Talon Duplechien, Demi Duplechien and Mia Duplechien; daughter in law, Janalice Duplechien; two step grandchildren; and four step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Kelly Duplechien; father, Regist Hebert; mother, Rose Guidry Hebert; step father, Moise Sonchon; sister, Esther Peltier; brother in law; Lester Peltier; brother, Darold Hebert, and nephew, Randy Hebert. Pallbearers will be Blaine Duplechien, Nicky Duplechien, Shawn Duplechien, Ty Duplechien, Talon Duplechien and Cole Duplechien. Honorary Pallbearer will be Tee Tauzin. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Duplechien family to Dr. Gene Brierre, and to the staff of Lafayette General Medical Center and their Orthopedic Hospital for the help and compassion during the last few months. Also to Tammy Robichaux for all of her support and friendship.

