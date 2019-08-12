Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Sebastian Arnould. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Ellen Sebastian Arnould, 87, who passed away Friday, August 9th in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, August 15th from 9:00 am until the time of service. A rosary will be recited by Sylvia Conques on Thursday, August 15th at 10:30 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Readers will be Erin Domingue, Kassidy Sebastian and Liann Sebastian. Father Gary Schexnayder will officiate. Ellen was born July 12, 1932 in Plaisance, LA and was a lifetime resident of Acadiana. Ellen worked as an EEG Technician for Lourdes Hospital for 25 years, and worked an additional 10 years at University Medical Center until her retirement. After retirement, she became a sitter for elderly people who were homebound or in a nursing home. She was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lafayette. She loved planting flowers in her yard and it wasn't Spring until she "put her fingers in the dirt". Ellen's greatest attribute was her altruistic nature. She helped everyone she knew with a glad and willing heart. Helping others sustained her and gave her purpose and happiness. Most of all, Ellen loved to spend time with her family and friends and will be deeply missed. Ellen is survived by two children, her daughter Denise Dunand and her husband Gerald, of Broussard and one son, Michael Sebastian, of Dallas, TX; three brothers, Joseph Chester Sebastian, Jr. and his wife Patricia, of Gonzales, Marion Sebastian and his wife Barbara, of Baton Rouge and Verbis Sebastian and his wife Elaine, of Lafayette; two sisters, Geraldine Vidrine, of Opelousas and Jeanita Janise and her husband Ronnie, of Leonville; seven grandchildren, Jill Guidry, Erin Domingue and her husband, Nicky, Jake Dunand, Nick Dunand, Kassidy Sebastian, Liann Sebastian and Jack Sebastian; five great-grandchildren, Tyler Adams, Riley Guidry, Cooper Guidry, Ella Domingue and Lola Domingue; her extended family Nora Sebastian; and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. 