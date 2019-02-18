Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 1:30 PM in The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist for Dr. Elmo John Laborde, Sr., age 94, who died peacefully at his residence Sunday morning, February 17. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, Rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will be the Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Dr. Laborde was born on December 2, 1924 in Marksville. He attended Marksville High School, graduating with Honors in 1941. Active in scouting, he earned his Eagle Rank in 1941 as a member of Marksville Troop 143. A veteran of A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 1:30 PM in The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist for Dr. Elmo John Laborde, Sr., age 94, who died peacefully at his residence Sunday morning, February 17. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, Rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will be the Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Dr. Laborde was born on December 2, 1924 in Marksville. He attended Marksville High School, graduating with Honors in 1941. Active in scouting, he earned his Eagle Rank in 1941 as a member of Marksville Troop 143. A veteran of World War II , Dr. Laborde served in the United States Navy as a hospital corpsman attached to the fleet marine. He also served as a Captain in the Army Medical Service during the Korean conflict . Dr. Laborde completed his college education at Southwestern Louisiana Institute (now University of Louisiana) and graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine in 1948. His postgraduate training included internship at Charity Hospital in New Orleans followed by a year of family practice training at Charity Hospital in Lafayette. He began his medical practice in Marksville as a family practitioner before entering LSU's surgical residency program in1958. Upon completion of his residency in 1962, he began a surgical practice in Lafayette. Certified by the American Board of Surgery, Dr. Laborde was also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a member of the Southeastern Surgical Society, member and Past-President of the Surgical Society of Louisiana and Past-President of the James D. Rivers Surgical Society. He was also a member of the Louisiana State Medical Society, the American Medical Association and the Southern Medical Association. Over the years, Dr. Laborde served on many committees of his local hospitals, including Chairman of the surgical staffs, and President of Staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Dr. Laborde served as an instructor in the Department of Surgery at University Medical Center where he participated in the training of LSU residents. He was a charter member of the Academy of Family Practice and has held all elective offices in his local (Avoyelles and Lafayette Parish) medical societies, including that of President. For over twenty years, he served as a member of the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners, holding all of the elective positions, including President. He was elected to the Hall of Fame of the Louisiana State Medical Society in 1999. Dr. Laborde was active in many local social, charitable and civic organizations. He was a parishioner of St. Mary Mother of the Catholic Church in Lafayette, a member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre, and a charter board member of the Cathedral High School Foundation. He reigned as King Triton of the Krewe of Triton in 1988 and as King Gabriel LII for the Krewe of Gabriel in 1991. Dr. Laborde is survived by his three sons, Dr. Kenneth Laborde and wife Shirlyn, Gregory Laborde, and Dr. Jeffrey Laborde and wife Angela; three daughters, Michelle Laborde Vineyard and husband Jim, Suzanne Laborde Naseman and husband Bill, and Yvonne Laborde Dedo and husband Bill; his daughter-in-law Denise Dorsey Domingue; nineteen grandchildren, Steven Laborde, Jeremy Laborde, Stacy Estes, Louis Vineyard, Stephanie Lewandowski, Carolyn Ritchie, Elizabeth Laborde, Meredith Hogan, Patrick Laborde, Jack Laborde, Benjamin Laborde, Sarah Elliot, Emeric Naseman, Michael Laborde, Mathew Laborde, Ethan Laborde, Christopher Dedo, Nicholas Dedo, Jennifer Dedo; twenty great grandchildren; his beloved sister-in-law Beverly Saucier Fontana; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dr. Laborde was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Rosemary Saucier Laborde; one son, Elmo J. Laborde, Jr.; his parents, Dr. & Mrs. Emeric Laborde; his three siblings and their spouses, N. Francis Laborde, D.D.S. and wife Gertrude, and Raymond Julian Laborde and his wife Nell; and his sister, Marion Annette Hebert and her husband, Hugh. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are his twelve grandsons. The Laborde Family will receive family and friends at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Rosary will be prayed by Angela Laborde at 6:45 PM. Visitation will continue on Thursday, February 21, 2017 from 11:00 AM until time of service. The family would like to thank Dr. Bradley Chastant, Dr. Tami LaGraize, the entire staff of Hospice of Acadiana, and especially his caregivers, Charles Guidry and Addie Zenon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of Dr. & Mrs. Laborde to the Discalced Carmelite Sisters Monastery of Mary, Mother of Grace, 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, La. 70501. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille - DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70506. 337-234-2311 Funeral Home Martin & Castille

330 Saint Landry Street

Lafayette , LA 70506

(337)234-2311 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close