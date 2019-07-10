Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Quebedeaux Chautin. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Arnaudville 224 Main Street Arnaudville , LA 70512 (337)-754-5725 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Elsie Chautin, age 78, the former Elsie Quebedeaux, who passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Opelousas General Health System. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Chautin was a native of Arnaudville, a resident of Krotz Springs for over 20 years, and resided in Leonville for the past 11 years. She enjoyed playing pokeno with the ladies every month and reading obituaries. Nobody would go hungry around Mrs. Elsie as she loved to feed everyone. She took a liking to Facebook which kept her in touch with her family. Mrs. Chautin was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville. Survivors include her husband of over 60 years, Joseph Chautin of Arnaudville; one son, Sean Joseph Chautin of Sorrento; two daughters, Cena Dorlane Boudreaux and her husband, Luther, of Gainsville, GA and Rachelle Amy Boudreaux and her husband, Jeff, of Cumming, GA; six grandchildren, Brandon Sean Chautin and Josh Hunter Chautin both of Lafayette, Shaina Renee Boudreaux of Gainsville, GA, Meghan Danielle Dobeck and her husband, Josh, of Pineville, NC, Jarred Lee Boudreaux of Cummings, GA, Christy Denise Boudreaux of Goodlettsville, TN; two step-grandchildren, John Kennon Landreneau, Jr. and his wife, Tiffany, of Ponchatoula and Donovan Heath Landreneau and his wife, Felicity, of Mamou; five great grandchildren, Aubrey Smith, Kaitlynn Smith, Foster Dobeck, Adalynn Vaughn, and Roan Dobeck; five step-great grandchildren, Mycah Landreneau, Kale Landreneau, Sophie Landreneau, Jay Michon, and Jessica Michon; one brother, Michael John Arnaud and his wife, Sondra, of Carencro; and one sister, Lisa Chautin of Arnaudville. She was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, Gwendalyn Marie Chautin; one grandchild, Shawn Boudreaux; her mother, Evelyn Quebedeaux of Arnaudville; her stepfather, Phillip Harvey Arnaud; one brother, Dwight Phillip Arnaud; and an infant brother, Dennis. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 12:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. 