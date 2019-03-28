Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elva Mae Newman. View Sign

Memorial services for Elva Mae Newman, 88, will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at David Funeral Home Chapel of Lafayette. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10:00AM until time of services. Interment will be held at a later date. A native of Ville Platte and a resident of Broussard, Miss Mae enjoyed visiting with family and friends, traveling, cooking, taking care of her husband, and watching the sunset from the porch of her ranch in Tennessee. Miss Mae passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Camelot of Broussard. She is survived by her son, Gary Newman, and his wife Sharon of Broussard; her granddaughter, Natalie Valdes and her husband John Valdes of Pompano Beach, Florida; her step grand children, Neil Simon of Houston, Texas and Jacy LeBlanc of Lafayette; her great grandson Benjamin Valdes of Pompano Beach, Florida; and her step great grandchildren Michael LeBlanc and Emmy LeBlanc of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grand Ole Opry member Jimmy C. Newman; her parents, Lester Daire and Maya Soileau Daire; her brothers Verlin Daire and Huey Daire; and her sisters, Emma Rella Fontenot and Mary Nell Farris. Mrs. Newman's family wish to extend a special thanks to the staff of Camelot of Broussard Assisted Living.

Funeral Home David Funeral Home - Youngsville

