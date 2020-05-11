Elvin "Bubba" Peter Hidalgo, Jr., 77, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home in Lafayette. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, May 13th from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home, 1010 Pandora St., Lafayette, 70506. Visitation will be open with rotation of number of guests and social distancing protocols, in accordance with LA COVID-19 pandemic mandates. Elvin, affectionately known as "Bubba", was born January 17, 1943, in Opelousas to Elvin Hidalgo, Sr. and Ola Carroll Hidalgo and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Bubba graduated from Opelousas High School, Class of 1960. In his career at Bristol-Myers, he won "Salesman of the Year" twice. He was a parishioner of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette. An avid hunter and fisherman, Bubba was outgoing and especially loved to be with friends. Always the life of the party, he was the source of an endless supply of great jokes. A very determined man who always prevailed, he always put in 100 percent and more to accomplish his goals in life. Most of all, Bubba adored his family and was an integral part of their lives. His devoted family expresses the following sentiments: "Our family is deeply saddened to inform you that our rock and our leader passed away peacefully from ALS late Saturday evening. He was our role model and adviser who taught us both directly and by the way he lived his life. He was loving, affectionate and generous and was deeply devoted to his family and his Heavenly Father. We appreciate your prayers while we navigate through this heart-shattering loss." Bubba is survived by his beloved wife and friend of 57 years, Carleen Ann Bellard Hidalgo, of Lafayette; his three children, son James Daniel "Boone" Hidalgo, of Carencro and daughters Holly Denise Deininger and her husband Shane, of Lafayette and Cindy Ruth Row, of Scott; three brothers, Ludrick Hidalgo and his wife Della, of Denham Springs, Tommy Hidalgo, of Opelousas and Byron Hidalgo and his wife Linda, of Dallas, TX; two sisters, Ruth Hidalgo, of Breaux Bridge and Teeny Hood and her husband Gordon, of Denham Springs; his five grandchildren, Stephanie Allen, Heather Thibodeaux, Ava Claire Thibodeaux, Madelyn Deininger and step-grandson Timothy Deininger; four great-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gene and Gary Hidalgo and one granddaughter, Hannah Claire Deininger. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Acadiana staff and physicians for the compassionate care given to Bubba and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bubba's name to Hospice of Acadiana by mail at 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA, 70503, by phone at (337) 232-1234 or online at hospiceacadiana.com. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 11 to May 13, 2020.