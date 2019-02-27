Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emelie Bernard. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro for Emelie Bernard, age 99, who passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at Pelican Pointe Nursing Home in Maurice. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Mark Ledoux, pastor of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Giftbearers will be David Mouton and Charlene Mouton. Ms. Bernard was a native of Carencro and a resident of Lafayette. She was previously employed by Blue's Laundry and was a cafeteria worker for the Lafayette Parish School Board. Ms. Bernard was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lafayette. She loved to sew, crochet and pray - sometimes all at once! Ms. Bernard and her daughter, Thelma, enjoyed doing yardwork together. Survivors include one son, Allen Chiasson of Carencro; one daughter, Thelma Comeaux of Lafayette; eight grandchildren, Brook, Scotty, Laurie, Clarence, Darlene, Preston "P.J.", Kimberly and Charlene; and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix Bernard and the former, Lucille Roger; one son, Preston Chiasson; one daughter-in-law, Ginger Moore; and one son-in-law, Louis Comeaux. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home by John O'Donnell. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Allen Chiasson, David Mouton, Scotty Chiasson and Keith Mire.

