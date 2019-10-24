Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emer "E.J." Olivier. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro for Emer "E.J." Olivier, age 86, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his residence in Carencro, surrounded by family and friends. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Bill Melancon, pastor of Saint Rita Catholic Church in Catahoula, will officiate at the services. Mr. Olivier was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro where he was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. He retired in 1991 from Moore's Wireline in Lafayette after 28 years of employment. Mr. Olivier enjoyed horseback riding, often riding the grandkids around on his horse, participating in trail rides and was a regular at Dominique's Stockyard in Carencro for the auction every Wednesday. He also loved gardening, especially okra, which was prepared with the help of his family. Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Verna Mae Benoit Olivier of Carencro; two sons, Carl James Olivier of Vatican, Todd Anthony Olivier and wife, Kelly, of Carencro; five grandchildren, Carrie O. Angelle and husband, Nicholas, of Breaux Bridge, Julie Olivier of Breaux Bridge, Cody Olivier and wife, Allison, Vicksburg, MS, Michael Olivier and wife, Jamie, of Carencro, Dr. Amanda Rogers and husband, Clint, of Bourg; ten great grandchildren, Chance Fontenot, Trey Fontenot, Kade Fontenot, Lane Angelle, Nickolas Angelle, Cora Thibodeaux, Eva Thibodeaux, Carter Olivier, Paislee Olivier and Amelia Rogers; one great-great grandchild, Cullen Fontenot; and three sisters, Lillian Prejean of Carencro, Mary Jane Stelly and husband, Nolan, of Sunset and Cecile Albert and husband, Dennis, of Parks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice Olivier and the former Helene Bernard; and two sisters, Lelia O. Richard and Elaine O. Benoit. Olivier may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 100, Lafayette LA 70503. Pallbearers will be Michael Olivier, Cody Olivier, Chance Fontenot, Trey Fontenot, Kade Fontenot and Stacy Benoit. Honorary pallbearers will be Clint Rogers, Nicholas Angelle, Blaine Benoit, Michael Prejean, Nickolas Angelle, Lane Angelle and Les Gendron. 