Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Emerson "Ray" Abshire, 68, who passed away on February 25, 2020. Burial will take place in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Cemetery. Ray was owner/operator of Magnolia Torque and Testing, Inc. He was also a well-known Cajun Accordian Player. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Peggy S. Abshire; mother, Mary Louise Cormier; stepmother, Shirley Abshire; two sons, Travis Abshire and Brent Abshire and wife, Pam; grandchildren, Maddux, Kaden, Isaiah, Audrey, E.J., and Andre Abshire; two brothers, James Leprette and Todd Abshire. He was preceded in death by his father, Emerson Abshire. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Friday evening. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday from 8:00 am until the time of service. Personal condolences may be sent to the Abshire family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020