1/1
Emery "Pappy" Benoit
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at a 7:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Emery "Pappy" Benoit, age 71, who passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his residence in Duson. Mr. Benoit was a native of Lawtell and resident of Duson. He was employed as a truck driver for fifty years having worked with Duke Transportation and later, Deepwell Energy Services. Survivors include his wife, Judy Bower Benoit of Duson; one daughter, Tobi Benoit (Cody Campbell) of Scott; three grandchildren who he raised, Brooke, Alexis "Ali" and Dylan Domingue; two brothers, Joe Benoit and his wife, Pam, and J.C. Benoit both of Duson; and two sisters, Peggy Castille and her husband, Bobby, of Lafayette and Beatrice Bailey of Michigan. He was preceded in death by one son, Jamie Benoit; his parents, Berchman Benoit and Angelle Castille Benoit; seven brothers, Dalton Benoit, Berchman Benoit, Jr., Simon Fontenot, Roy Benoit, Wilbert Benoit, Billy Benoit and Elton Benoit; and two sisters, Barbara Benoit and Eldine Benoit. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. Friday and will be extended until after the service until 9:00 p.m. on Friday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - 4117 N. University
4117 N. University Ave.
Carencro, LA 70520
(337) 896-6366
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved