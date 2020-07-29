Funeral services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at a 7:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Emery "Pappy" Benoit, age 71, who passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his residence in Duson. Mr. Benoit was a native of Lawtell and resident of Duson. He was employed as a truck driver for fifty years having worked with Duke Transportation and later, Deepwell Energy Services. Survivors include his wife, Judy Bower Benoit of Duson; one daughter, Tobi Benoit (Cody Campbell) of Scott; three grandchildren who he raised, Brooke, Alexis "Ali" and Dylan Domingue; two brothers, Joe Benoit and his wife, Pam, and J.C. Benoit both of Duson; and two sisters, Peggy Castille and her husband, Bobby, of Lafayette and Beatrice Bailey of Michigan. He was preceded in death by one son, Jamie Benoit; his parents, Berchman Benoit and Angelle Castille Benoit; seven brothers, Dalton Benoit, Berchman Benoit, Jr., Simon Fontenot, Roy Benoit, Wilbert Benoit, Billy Benoit and Elton Benoit; and two sisters, Barbara Benoit and Eldine Benoit. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. Friday and will be extended until after the service until 9:00 p.m. on Friday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
